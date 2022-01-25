Sallie Mae Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 10:51 AM ETSLM Corporation (SLM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $357.32M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.