SEI Investments Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 10:53 AM ETSEI Investments Company (SEIC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $487.85M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SEIC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.