FTC sues to block Lockheed's $4.4B planned purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (update)
Jan. 25, 2022 10:55 AM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD), LMTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Update 11:30am: Adds comment from Lockheed CEO from earnings call.
- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned $4.4B purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). Aerojet shares plunged 16%. Lockheed rose 1.5%.
- The commission vote 4-0 to seek an injunction to block the the transaction.
- “The FTC is suing to block Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor, from eliminating Aerojet, our nation’s last independent supplier of key missile inputs,” FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova in a statement. “Lockheed is one of a few missile middlemen the U.S. military relies on to supply vital weapons that keep our country safe. If consummated, this deal would give Lockheed the ability to cut off other defense contractors from the critical components they need to build competing missiles."
- The companies received a second request from the FTC on the combination in February. The combination raised some eyebrows because it would give no. 1 defense contractor Lockheed ownership of Aerojet, which produces 70% of the solid fuel rocket motors and other propulsion products used in arms from antiballistic missiles to air-to-air missiles.
- Lockheed CEO Jim Taiclet said on the Q4 conference call that the company plans to review the FTC's lawsuit and evaluate its options. The defense company may decide to fight the lawsuit or terminate the merger agreement.
- Lockheed (LMT) will decide in the next 30 days how it will proceed with the Aerojet (AJRD) deal, Taiclet said on the call, per the merger agreement.
- "Without competitive pressure, Lockheed can jack up the price the U.S. government has to pay, while delivering lower quality and less innovation," the FTC said in the statement. "We cannot afford to allow further concentration in markets critical to our national security and defense.”
- Lockheed and Aerojet earlier today said that the FTC was "highly likely" to block the transaction.
