Will Abbott Laboratories maintain EPS beat run in Q4 amid COVID challenges?

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-16.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.71B (+0.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ABT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +3.33% on Oct. 20, the day it reported its Q3 results.
  • The company had boosted its full-year EPS forecast following strong growth compared to 2020.
  • In December, 2021 Goldman Sachs noted that the ongoing resurgence of the pandemic could limit recovery in hospital procedure volumes and delay the rebound in MedTech procedures at least through early 2022.
  • However, Raymond James maintained its outperform rating on Abbott and boosted its price target as it thinks that the company can withstand -- and benefit from -- COVID-19 pressures.
  • Other Notable News in Q4:
  • Abbott's board elected CEO Robert Ford as Chairman, as Executive Chairman and former CEO Miles White stepped down.
  • The company raised quarterly dividend by ~4% and authorized up to $5B share repurchase program.
  • M&A News: More recently in January, Abbott, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are the most likely potential buyers of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) after a report that the company received takeover interest, according to Wells Fargo.
