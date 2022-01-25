Texas Roadhouse, Celsius Holdings and Stanley Black & Decker screen as top picks at UBS

Healthcare business concept, Medical examination and growth graph data of business on tablet with doctor"s health report clipboard on background.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • The market sell-off has UBS looking for bargains. The firm runs a screen for Buy-rated stocks with an EBITDA CAGR of 10% or greater through 2024 and trading at a discount to 5-year averages. The UBS analyst team also screened out some so-called value names where EBITDA is currently depressed as a result of the pandemic. Finally, the firm confirmed with the covering analysts that the filtered names should be considered in the growth bucket.
  • Consumer stocks making the short list include Celsius Holdings (CELH -6.1%), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK -3.1%) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -1.9%). The UBS price targets on all three stocks rep more than 50% upside for shares.
  • See the top rated consumer discretionary stocks based on Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings or set your own screen criteria.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.