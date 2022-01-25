Texas Roadhouse, Celsius Holdings and Stanley Black & Decker screen as top picks at UBS
Jan. 25, 2022
- The market sell-off has UBS looking for bargains. The firm runs a screen for Buy-rated stocks with an EBITDA CAGR of 10% or greater through 2024 and trading at a discount to 5-year averages. The UBS analyst team also screened out some so-called value names where EBITDA is currently depressed as a result of the pandemic. Finally, the firm confirmed with the covering analysts that the filtered names should be considered in the growth bucket.
- Consumer stocks making the short list include Celsius Holdings (CELH -6.1%), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK -3.1%) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -1.9%). The UBS price targets on all three stocks rep more than 50% upside for shares.
