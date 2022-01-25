Turquoise Hill skyrockets on funding deal for Oyu Tolgoi mine expansion

Mongolia"s Biggest Foreign Investment The Oyu Tolgoi Mine

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images News

  • Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ +16.1%) rallies to its highest in eight months after negotiations with Mongolia's government finally resulted in a deal to allow the delayed underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine to move forward.
  • The agreement with majority owner Rio Tinto (RIO -1.1%) resolves a dispute between the partners on how to split the cost of an expansion, which has been delayed for several years.
  • Mongolia's parliament approved a resolution that resolves the outstanding issues that have been subject to negotiations during the past two years.
  • TD Securities upgrades Turquoise Hill to Speculative Buy from Hold with a C$28 price target, raised from C$24, citing the "breakthrough" agreement that is "fair and comprehensive."
  • TD analyst Craig Hutchison notes Turquoise Hill will now be required to raise $650M in equity financing by August 31, well below his previous assumption of a $1.5B equity financing.
  • The deal also is welcome news for Rio Tinto, coming days after Serbia's government revoked all licenses related to the company's planned $2.4B lithium project.
