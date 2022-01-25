Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.29 (+31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (+22.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRTX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward.