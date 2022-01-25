Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETEdwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.