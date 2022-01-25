O2Micro Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 11:07 AM ETO2Micro International Limited (OIIM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- O2Micro (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OIIM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.