MKS Instruments Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (+21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $757.88M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MKSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.