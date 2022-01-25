Raymond James Financial FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 11:10 AM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.