Stifel Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 11:10 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.