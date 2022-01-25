RPC Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 11:13 AM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.32M (+60.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RES has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.