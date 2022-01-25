First BanCorp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 11:15 AM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.7M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FBP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.