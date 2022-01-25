GM invests $7 billion in plants with goal to be an electric vehicle leader
Jan. 25, 2022
- General Motors Company (GM -1.7%) announces an investment of more than $7 billion in four Michigan manufacturing sites. The investment is expected to significantly increase the automaker's battery cell and electric truck manufacturing capacity at the sites and add about 4,000 new jobs.
- The investment includes construction of a new Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Lansing and the conversion of GM's assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the electric GMC Sierra.
- GM (NYSE:GM) aims to build 650,000 EV pickups by 2025.
- Recent EV launches and debuts from GM include the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Equinox EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV. The far-reaching plan from the Detroit automaker is to create the broadest EV portfolio of any automaker and become an U.S. EV leader by mid-decade.
