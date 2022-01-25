Sierra Oncology hits 52-week high as shares rise 43%; trading briefly halted
Jan. 25, 2022 11:23 AM ETSierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares in Sierra Oncology (SRRA +43.5%) are surging after the company reported that a phase 3 trial of momelotinib met all of its primary endpoints.
- The stock hit a 52-week high of $25.77 earlier this morning. That represented a gain of ~66% from Monday close.
- Trading in Sierra was briefly halted from 943a ET to 948a ET due to the surge.
- Momelotinib is a JAK inhibitor under investigation as a second-line option for myelofibrosis.
- Sierra has previously stated it plans an NDA filing for momelotinib in Q2.