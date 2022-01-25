Prosperity Bancshares Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 11:21 AM ETProsperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.99M (-5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 year, PB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.