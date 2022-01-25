SIGA expands into oncology with preclinical collaboration with Bioarchitech
Jan. 25, 2022 11:22 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- SIGA Technologies (SIGA -2.6%) has partnered with U.K.-based biotech company, Bioarchitech, to study its FDA-approved smallpox therapy, TPOXX (tecovirimat), in pre-clinical trials in combination with Bioarchitech’s vaccinia-based immunotherapy platform.
- Bioarchitech’s platform is focused on the use of engineered antibodies and other proteins present in the genetic material of an oncolytic virus. When cancer cells are infected with the vaccinia virus, they release immunotherapy molecules into the tumor leading to the destruction of malignant cells.
- “TPOXX, a potent antiviral drug to vaccinia, could potentially increase the immunotherapeutic effect of such therapies by allowing the safe use of higher doses of vaccinia vectors,” SIGA (NASDAQ:SIGA) CEO Dr. Phil Gomez remarked.
- Early this month, the company announced the European approval for oral tecovirimat against a range of conditions, including smallpox and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox.