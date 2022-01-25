Amphenol Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 11:22 AM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-43.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.77B (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.