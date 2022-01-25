Pinterest losing number of key execs - report
Jan. 25, 2022 11:23 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Pinterest (PINS -5.4%) has shed several senior executives in recent weeks, including its head of corporate development, The Information reports, as the company wrestles with a slowdown in ads and users.
- Most recently, corporate development chief Gary Johnson and Omar Seyal, head of core product, are exiting, according to the report.
- They're joining an exodus including Colleen Stauffer (global head of creator marketing), Ravi Adusumilli (global head of business development and partnerships), Silvia Oviedo Lopez (global head of content and creators), Celestine Maddy (global head of consumer and brand marketing) and Meredith Guerriero (vice president of sales and partnerships).
- As with many pandemic-darling stocks, Pinterest has lost a lot of its luster in recent months after seeing an early jump in users. Low user figures (global growth of 9%, with U.S. falling 5%) helped sink the stock after its Q2 earnings report in July. And in its most recent report, global growth dropped to 1% while U.S. users fell 10%.
- Meanwhile, despite some big advertisers Pinterest is enjoying just a fraction of the ad dollars drawn by other top social media platforms (steadily holding about a 1% share of the U.S. market there).
- Despite the latest departures, the company is hiring aggressively, boosting headcount by 30% over the past year, according to the report. But losing its head of corporate development is notable when considering the various reports of companies pursuing Pinterest for acquisition, including Microsoft and PayPal.