West Fraser Timber Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 3:35 PM ETWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.47 (-29.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WFG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.