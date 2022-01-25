Gold ETFs act as a life raft for investors seeking shelter from market turbulence
Jan. 25, 2022 11:25 AM ETSPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), SPY, IAU, PHYSBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
Gold ETFs such as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) finds themselves acting as a life raft for investors as the market is experiencing red across most of the board both from a daily and year-to-date stance.
- GLD is currently +0.3% on the day compared to the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is -1.7%. Moreover, on the year, the precious metal ETF is +1%, whereas VOO is -9%.
- Gold currently trades at $1,847/oz and has touched an intraday high of $1,852/oz, which is also a two month trading high.
- Investor flows paint an even more detailed picture of where individuals have been parking their capital. GLD has experienced +1.96B in inflows YTD and SPY, the world's largest ETF with $413B assets under management, has seen $8.46B exit the door in 2022. All ETF flow data is per etfdb.com through Jan. 21.
- Other gold funds trading positive on the year are the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) and Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).
- Below is a YTD chart comparing both GLD and SPY: