Analyst takes on GE earnings with the stock down 7%
Jan. 25, 2022 11:26 AM ETGEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Early take from analysts following GE's (NYSE:GE) results and guidance are mixed, with JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa in the bear camp and RBC's buy-rated Deane Dray pegging the release as a "neutral" for the Company.
- Given changes to disclosure, RBC says that weaker than expected 2022 EPS guidance ($3.2/s vs street at $3.9) is not 'like-for-like', and that the focus should be on free cash flow, where 2022 guidance shakes out at ~$6.0b, which is above street at $5.2b and represents an attractive ~6% free cash flow yield.
- Conversely, Tusa flags an operating miss on revenue, profit and orders, indicates that revenue guidance will be a challenge to meet given weak orders, and says "a miss is a miss" whether or not EPS disclosure changes result in guidance that is 'like for like' with street forecasts.
- The stock having outperformed peers by > 5% ytd, according to RBC's Dray, has now given back all of its ytd outperformance - with Wall Street overwhelmingly bullish on the name, it will be interesting to see if supply-chain woes result in downgrades going forward.