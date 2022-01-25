Analyst takes on GE earnings with the stock down 7%

Asian businessman sitting and using the smart mobile phone showing Bull and Bear polygonal shape writing by lines and dots over Stock market exchange and Trading graph on the cityscape background

Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

  • Early take from analysts following GE's (NYSE:GE) results and guidance are mixed, with JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa in the bear camp and RBC's buy-rated Deane Dray pegging the release as a "neutral" for the Company.
  • Given changes to disclosure, RBC says that weaker than expected 2022 EPS guidance ($3.2/s vs street at $3.9) is not 'like-for-like', and that the focus should be on free cash flow, where 2022 guidance shakes out at ~$6.0b, which is above street at $5.2b and represents an attractive ~6% free cash flow yield.
  • Conversely, Tusa flags an operating miss on revenue, profit and orders, indicates that revenue guidance will be a challenge to meet given weak orders, and says "a miss is a miss" whether or not EPS disclosure changes result in guidance that is 'like for like' with street forecasts.
  • The stock having outperformed peers by > 5% ytd, according to RBC's Dray, has now given back all of its ytd outperformance - with Wall Street overwhelmingly bullish on the name, it will be interesting to see if supply-chain woes result in downgrades going forward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.