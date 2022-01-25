Court throws out approval of Mountain Valley Pipeline forest crossing
Jan. 25, 2022 11:29 AM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)NEE, ED, ATGFF, RGCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Equitrans Midstream (ETRN -9.6%) plunges to a four-month low after the U.S. Court of Appeals of the 4th Circuit vacates the federal government's approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline's route through Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia, Bloomberg reports.
- The court rules that the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service reauthorizations for the project failed to consider sedimentation and erosion impacts, prematurely approved the use of a conventional bore method to build stream crossings, and failed to comply with the Forest Service's 2012 planning rule.
- Other appeals court challenges to the pipeline remain: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission faces a lawsuit after it extended the pipeline's certificate, and West Virginia and Virginia were sued recently after approving water quality certifications for the project.
- MVP is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).
- Equitrans, which owns a 47.8% stake in Mountain Valley and will operate the pipeline, said it had spent ~$2.4B on the project as of the end of Q3.