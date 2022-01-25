Xilinx FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETXilinx, Inc. (XLNX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $941.85M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XLNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.