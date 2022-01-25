PTC FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464.22M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.