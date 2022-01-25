Flex FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.33B (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.