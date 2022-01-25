Belkin, Jamf and MATTER to promote active learning in education
Jan. 25, 2022 11:37 AM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global consumer electronics provider Belkin collaborates with Jamf (JAMF -5.9%), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and global nonprofit MATTER to equip MATTER Innovation Hubs around the world with Belkin electronics.
- It is in a joint mission to empower active learning with the latest technologies.
- “Education and community are key north stars for Belkin and we are grateful for the opportunity to work in synergy with Jamf and MATTER. Our mission statement is to make people’s lives better, easier and more fulfilling through the power of technology and what better group of people to serve than the children of the world. To promote an empowering learning environment for the next generation of leaders – I can’t think of a more impactful way to start 2022.” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International.