Rollins Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 11:38 AM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $583.63M (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.