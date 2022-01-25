Aspen FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-34.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.64M (-19.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZPN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.