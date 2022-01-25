Teradyne Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $868.59M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward.