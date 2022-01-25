Crypto ownership driven by high-income millennials; baby boomers appear disinterested

A gold Bitcoin floating above a white background

petesphotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • It appears that younger demographics are dominating digital asset ownership as high-income millennials are ~3x more likely than the average American to own cryptos, according to Morning Consult's report called The State of Consumer Banking & Payments.
  • On the other hand, baby boomers, the wealthiest generation in the U.S., remain "largely disinterested in cryptocurrency," the report says.
  • More than 45% of Millennials own crypto vs. ~30% in the year-ago period. Baby boomer crypto ownership remains large flat from the past year.
  • Gen Z adults also show strong growth in digital asset ownership and will "continue to be instrumental to the success of cryptocurrency more broadly," the report says.
  • Another interesting stat from the report is that nearly 24% of survey respondents say they own crypto, compared with 23% reporting certificate of deposit ownership. A CD is a time deposit with a small fixed interest rate that is usually sold by banks or credit unions.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the largest digital token by market cap, gains about 14% on a Y/Y basis following high levels of volatility. This compares with substantially smaller yields on saving accounts and other interest-bearing deposits. Millennials seem to be interested in crypto at large given its massive price swings, exciting prospects and strong annualized returns - not risk adjusted returns, of course.
  • Some of the more actively-traded digital coins include: binance coin (BNB-USD +5.8%), cardano (ADA-USD +2.9%), solana (SOL-USD +9.0%), ripple (XRP-USD +4.6%), terra (LUNA-USD -1.4%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD +7.6%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +14.7%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD +7.7%) and polygon (MATIC-USD +6.0%).
  • Earlier, MicroStrategy said it will keep buying bitcoin even as volatility takes charge.
