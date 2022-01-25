Silicon Motion Technology Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (+104.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $264.34M (+83.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.