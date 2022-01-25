Monte Rosa falls 11% amid research collaboration for molecular glue degraders
Jan. 25, 2022 11:42 AM ETMonte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE -11.6%) signed a license and research collaboration agreement with Nir London and the Yeda Research and Development Company to accelerate the discovery and development of novel covalent molecular glue degraders leveraging CoLDR (covalent ligand-directed release) technology.
- Yeda is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, where London is a scientist.
- The company said London, who is a member of the scientific advisory board for Monte, and his team at Weizmann developed CoLDR technology, which uses covalent chemical inhibitors as a targeting system for selective cargo release (e.g. anti-cancer drugs and probes) or for site-specific labeling.
- “We are thrilled to partner with Dr. London and his team at the Weizmann Institute to utilize CoLDR technology to advance the field of targeted protein degradation through the identification of novel E3 ligases and covalent E3 ligase recruiters suitable for molecular glue degradation," said Monte Rosa Chief Technology Officer Sharon Townson.