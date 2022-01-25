Levi Strauss Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+20.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, LEVI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • The company's guidance for the quarter sits at revenue growth of 20-21% expected, compared to the consensus growth of 21.18% expected for 4Q21.
  • Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.38-$0.40 vs. consensus of $0.40.
  • In Q3 2021 earnings results, Levi Strauss beats market consensus on both lines with adjusted gross margin of 57.5%, up 390 basis points from Q3 2020 and 450 from Q3 2019.
  • Seeking Alpha's Daniel Jones writes "Levi Strauss & Co.: A Quality Company At A Fair Price"
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.