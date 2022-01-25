Levi Strauss Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, LEVI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- The company's guidance for the quarter sits at revenue growth of 20-21% expected, compared to the consensus growth of 21.18% expected for 4Q21.
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.38-$0.40 vs. consensus of $0.40.
- In Q3 2021 earnings results, Levi Strauss beats market consensus on both lines with adjusted gross margin of 57.5%, up 390 basis points from Q3 2020 and 450 from Q3 2019.
