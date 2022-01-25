Meritage Homes Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.00 (+51.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.