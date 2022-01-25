Celestica Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.