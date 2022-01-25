Hexcel Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETHexcel Corporation (HXL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+172.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.2M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HXL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.