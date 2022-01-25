Las Vegas Sands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (+40.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LVS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.