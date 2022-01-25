Wolfspeed Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.3M (+33.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WOLF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.