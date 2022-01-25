United Rentals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.69 (+32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.74B (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, URI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.