Whirlpool Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.93 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.88B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Recently, Whirlpool sells its original manufacturing campus in Cleveland, Tennessee to an affiliate of Phoenix Investors.
- Following the company's Q3 2021 results, RBC Capital Markets downgrades the stock to an Underperform rating from Sector Perform, citing margins could weaken in Q4 as market share losses in North America pile up and with more pressure coming in FY22 on costs.