Webull to offer Cboe's new Nanos S&P 500 Index options to retail investors
Jan. 25, 2022 11:51 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)NDAQ, ICE, VIXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Webull Financial, the online retail brokerage, will offer Cboe Global Markets' (CBOE -2.6%) new Nanos S&P 500 Index options at launch on its trading platform in Q1 2022, giving retail investors access to smaller-sized options contracts. The product will be available to customers who are approved to trade options on Webull's platform.
- The announcement comes after Webull recently started offering Cboe's (BATS:CBOE) S&P 500 Index options, Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options, and Mini-S&P 500 Index options on its platform.
- The new and smaller-sized Nanos SPX options (ticker: NANOS) are 1/100th the size of an XSP option, the Mini-S&P 500 Index (which is 1/10th the value of the S&P 500 Index) options contract, and designed to make trading more accessible for retail traders, Cboe says.
- The index options are European-style (cannot be exercised before expiration), and cash-settled (no delivery or assignment of underlying shares) so trader accounts are credited/debited in cash.
- Cboe (CBOE) shares outperformed the S&P 500 and rival exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) during the past year, but slightly lags Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) as seen in this graph.
