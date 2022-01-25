CACI International Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.45 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CACI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.