BioNTech says regulatory requirements can impact timeline for Omicron vaccine - Reuters
Jan. 25, 2022 11:52 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor9 Comments
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), the German partner of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in COVID-19 vaccine development, says that their plans to manufacture an Omicron-specific vaccine will be subject to how much clinical trial data the regulators will require.
- Previously, Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said that the partners could seek regulatory clearance for a redesigned vaccine and start to mass-produce it as soon as March.
- "Regulatory requirements are currently under discussion with the relevant authorities. Inclusion of clinical trial data in the regulatory filings may have an impact on the delivery of initial batches, currently expected to be ready by end of March," a BioNTech (BNTX) spokesperson told Reuters Tuesday.
- The comments follow the companies’ announcement over the launch of their clinical trial for the vaccine candidate. However, several top U.S. health officials have warned against the rush to develop a shot specifically targeted at Omicron.