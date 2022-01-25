Kohl's may see $70-$95/share takeout price in a bidding war, analyst says
Jan. 25, 2022
- Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) could see a takeout price of $70-$95/share in a bidding war, according to Morgan Stanley.
- Using Kohl's historical mean & max5Y pre-Covid EV/EBITDA & P/E multiples (5.5x & 7x / 12x & 16x, respectively) to 2022 consensus estimates, yields a price of $70-$95/share, Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger wrote in a note.
- Morgan Stanley sees the reported $64, $65/share bids as a good sale "starting point" and believes the Kohl's (KSS) board may begin a sales process. Kohl's yesterday confirmed that it received expressions of interest and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) also confirmed it had made a $64/share offer.
- "Thus far, activists petitions have culminated in the nomination of three new directors to the company's board," Greenberger, who has an underweight and $50 price target on Kohl's, wrote in a note. "All in, we think a sale at the right price appears a compelling option to unlock shareholder value."
- Greenberger highlighted that the $64 bid from Acacia and Starboard Value and the reported $65/share offer from Sycamore Partners is $3 to $4/share below Morgan Stanley's $68 bull case for Kohl's.
