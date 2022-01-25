Landstar System Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.86 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+33.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LSTR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.