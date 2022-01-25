Hess Midstream issues above-consensus full-year EBITDA guidance

Jan. 25, 2022 11:56 AM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hess Midstream (HESM +4.2%) moves higher after guiding for FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $970M-$1B, above $969.4M analyst consensus estimate, and distributable cash flow of $840M-$870M.
  • Hess Midstream expects leverage of ~2.6x adjusted EBITDA on a full-year basis, which it expects will provide capital allocation flexibility in 2022.
  • The company sees 2022 capital spending of $235M, reflecting increased activity to meet an accelerated pace of development in the Bakken shale.
  • Full-year gas gathering volumes are forecast to average 350M-365M cf/day of natural gas with gas processing volumes of 330M-345M cf/day, reflecting Hess announced three-rig program in the Bakken.
  • The company also extends its annual distribution per share growth target of 5% through 2024 with expected annual distribution coverage greater than 1.4x, including greater than 1.5x distribution coverage in 2022.
  • Parent Hess announced a 2022 capital spending plan of $2.6B, 37% higher than last year's $1.9B capex budget, including a 75% hike in Bakken spending to $790M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.