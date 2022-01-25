Hess Midstream issues above-consensus full-year EBITDA guidance
- Hess Midstream (HESM +4.2%) moves higher after guiding for FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $970M-$1B, above $969.4M analyst consensus estimate, and distributable cash flow of $840M-$870M.
- Hess Midstream expects leverage of ~2.6x adjusted EBITDA on a full-year basis, which it expects will provide capital allocation flexibility in 2022.
- The company sees 2022 capital spending of $235M, reflecting increased activity to meet an accelerated pace of development in the Bakken shale.
- Full-year gas gathering volumes are forecast to average 350M-365M cf/day of natural gas with gas processing volumes of 330M-345M cf/day, reflecting Hess announced three-rig program in the Bakken.
- The company also extends its annual distribution per share growth target of 5% through 2024 with expected annual distribution coverage greater than 1.4x, including greater than 1.5x distribution coverage in 2022.
- Parent Hess announced a 2022 capital spending plan of $2.6B, 37% higher than last year's $1.9B capex budget, including a 75% hike in Bakken spending to $790M.