Seagate Technology Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+82.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (+19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward.