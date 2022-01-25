Wynn Resorts and Caesars eye relaxing of gaming rules in United Arab Emirates
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.2%) says it will build a $2B luxury resort in the United Arab Emirates with a gaming area. The developments follows news that one of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates will allow "gaming" in what could be a sign that a gambling license could be approved at a later date. How much gambling would be allowed in the region or what form it could take is unknown
- The new Wynn resort, being built with partners Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, will be located on the man-made Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
- JPMorgan sees the development as a positive for WYNN. "We look at this beach resort as a super-regional-more-than-just-gaming high-end resort with solid ROI prospects, positioned in a tourism rich market with proximity to an affluent local population (~9m) and supportive travel infrastructure (Dubai International Airport, the world’s 4th largest, is 45 minutes away, with easy access to this new resort)," notes analyst Joseph Greff.
- While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals yet, casino operator Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.2%) is an advantageous position with it already operating a massive resort in Dubai without gambling.
- While Wynn is looking to grow its global casino-resort footprint, the online sports betting/iGaming business may be sold.