Wynn Resorts and Caesars eye relaxing of gaming rules in United Arab Emirates

Jan. 25, 2022 12:00 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), CZRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

United Arab Emirates

goralikus/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.2%) says it will build a $2B luxury resort in the United Arab Emirates with a gaming area. The developments follows news that one of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates will allow "gaming" in what could be a sign that a gambling license could be approved at a later date. How much gambling would be allowed in the region or what form it could take is unknown
  • The new Wynn resort, being built with partners Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, will be located on the man-made Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
  • JPMorgan sees the development as a positive for WYNN. "We look at this beach resort as a super-regional-more-than-just-gaming high-end resort with solid ROI prospects, positioned in a tourism rich market with proximity to an affluent local population (~9m) and supportive travel infrastructure (Dubai International Airport, the world’s 4th largest, is 45 minutes away, with easy access to this new resort)," notes analyst Joseph Greff.
  • While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals yet, casino operator Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.2%) is an advantageous position with it already operating a massive resort in Dubai without gambling.
  • While Wynn is looking to grow its global casino-resort footprint, the online sports betting/iGaming business may be sold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.